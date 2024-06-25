Missouri appeals court conducts business at Girls and Boys State

Missouri Courts are taking civics lessons seriously—by bringing the actual courtroom in some cases to the public, to schools, and to colleges. The courts of appeals on the eastern side of the state are taking a trial to Girls State and Boys State tomorrow – on June 25th. Chief Judge of that district – Stephen Clark says the students will watch a real case. Chief Judge of that district – Stephen Clark explains the students will have time with the judges afterward. Girls State and Boys State expose students to government leadership and are held at Lindenwood University near St. Louis.

