PORCH Initiative hosts 2nd annual Sneaker Ball fundraiser

The PORCH Initiative hosted the 2nd Annual Sneaker Ball fundraiser on Saturday, June 15. Proceeds will provide sneakers for Blanchard and Jefferson Elementary School students participating in the Cape Girardeau Public Schools and City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department intramural sports. Priority for sneaker distribution will be given to students in South Cape. The Stacy Mitchhart Band performed music. Hors d’oeuvres were catered by Speck Pizza + Street Food.