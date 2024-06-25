Red Star Food Pantry postpones food distribution due to extreme heat

The Red Star food pantry has canceled its food distribution due to the extreme heat. The church announced on Facebook that they are postponing the food distribution on June 25 due to the heat. Coordinator Kevin Sexton said this isn’t the first time they’ve had to cancel. Red Star Food Pantry serves 150 to 180 families twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. If anyone has an emergency, reach out to their Facebook page and they will assist you. Red Star Food Pantry is planning to distribute food on Wednesday, June 26 at 5:30 p.m.