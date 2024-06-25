Residents apply online for managed deer hunts beginning on July first. Anthony Morabith reports…

(Deer hunters are encouraged to apply online during July for a shot at more than 150 managed deer hunts throughout Missouri. This includes archery, muzzleloading, shotgun, and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at designated conservation areas, state parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some managed deer hunts are specifically held for youth, new hunters, or for people with disabilities. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. The draw results will be available starting August 15. Applicants who are chosen will receive area maps and other hunting information through the mail. Visit MDC (dot) MO (dot) GOV for more information.)