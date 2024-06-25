Saint Francis Unveils Renovated NICU Family Room

Saint Francis Healthcare System celebrated the opening of its renovated NICU Family Room on Tuesday at a ribbon cutting ceremony. The new NICU Family Room is a space in the hospital where families of critically ill infants can take a break from the stressors of a long hospital stay. The NICU Family Room includes snacks, drinks, a play area for children with siblings in the NICU, and is even equipped with chairs that convert into beds along with privacy screens for added comfort. The NICU Family room is located within the Women and Children’s Pavilion at Saint Francis Medical Center in the region’s largest Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) between Memphis and St. Louis. There will be 18-rooms 36-bed Level III NICU staffed by highly-trained.