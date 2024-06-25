Tuesday, June 25th, 2024

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WISCONSIN — A Wisconsin woman is facing more than a decade behind bars after admitting that she tried to poison her veterinarian husband with his own supply of animal euthanasia drugs. 51-year-old Amanda Alicia Chapin pleaded no contest Friday to reckless endangerment charges for stealing the potent drugs from her husband and stirring them into his morning coffee.



Chapin met 71-year-old Gary Chapin online and the two married in March 2022. His new wife quickly coaxed him into adding her name on the deed of his house and forging his son’s signature to get power of attorney. Just two weeks after her name was on the deed, she started adding the stolen barbiturates into his java — and waited three hours to call 911 after the final dose in August 2022.



After three doses Gary Chapin fell into a coma and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered the potentially lethal drugs in his system — and cops began to piece the case together. Gary Chapin woke up four days later and quickly filed for divorce while his son got a restraining order to keep his wicked stepmom away from his ailing dad. Amanda Chapin faces up to 12.5 years when she is sentenced on July 15.