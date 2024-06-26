Cape Girardeau school board approves 2024-25 proposed budget

The Cape Girardeau Public School District’s Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the proposed 2024-25 budget, along with amendments to the 2023-24 budget, during its Monday, June 24, meeting. The estimated budget of $28,079,916.69 is approximately $3,179,632.37 less than the budget for the 2023-24 school year, which ends Sunday, June 30. According to district chief financial officer Lindsey Dudek, the district received “almost 99%” of its projected revenue from the 2023-24 estimated budget and expenses were lower than what was budgeted. The assessed valuation of Cape Girardeau Schools increased just more than $8 million. District expenditures projected for the upcoming school year mostly come from salaries, which make up half of its expenses. The budget includes $808 to teachers’ base salary, increasing starting teacher pay an average of 2% to $41,165. Health care premiums will not change for staff, remaining steady at $500 per employee. Cape Girardeau Public Schools are looking at an estimated 28.31% unrestricted fund balance percentage — a measurement calculated by dividing the year-end balance by the total expenditures from the general and special revenue funds. The projected 2024-25 percentage is expected to decrease by 7.35%.