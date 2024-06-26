Cape police chief leaves for position at Memphis airport

After more than a decade as Chief of Cape Girardeau Police Department, Wes Blair is leaving the department to take a position at Memphis International Airport in Tennessee. The announcement came in a news release from Memphis Shelby County Airport Authority. Blair will be leading the airport’s internal law enforcement organization and will start work there in August. The airport itself is one of the highest-volume cargo facilities in the world, home to the shipping giant FedEx. It also serves as base for the 164th Airlift Wing of the Tennessee Air National Guard. Blair took over as police chief in Cape Girardeau in July 2013. A native of Dallas, he had previously served as a border patrol agent and an air marshal. During his tenure as chief, he oversaw construction of a new departmental headquarters, located at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, and emphasized crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques and training. Assistant Chief Adam Glueck will serve as Interim Chief until a new one is named.