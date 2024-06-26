Dr. Skinner named to Show Me Center, River Campus Board of Managers

Dr. Bruce Skinner was appointed to the Show Me Center and River Campus Board of Managers by Southeast Missouri State University’s Board of Governors on Tuesday to complete Dr. Brad Sheriff’s terms that expire Dec. 1, 2025, and Dec. 1, 2026, respectively. Skinner, SEMO’s associate vice president for Student Life has spent the past 26 years at the university. The Show Me Center and River Campus Board of Managers supervise their respective facilities and propose written policies for their use. Skinner joins Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media, and Brad Koester, major gift officer for University Advancement, as the university’s representatives for the River Campus, and will serve with assistant director of Athletics for Facilities and Event Management Kent Phillips and Sports Management instructor Alicia Scott on the Show Me Center board.