Hoskins wants video surveillance at Missouri polling sites

One of the candidates for Missouri Secretary of State wants to create a grant program to fund installing security cameras at polling sites across the state. Republican Denny Hoskins tells Missourinet it would be a key weapon in fighting election fraud:

Missouri doesn’t have ballot drop boxes, but Hoskins says security cameras could be set up where ballots are both cast and counted. He also says they would not be used to film who someone is voting for. Hoskins is running in the August 6th Republican primary against fellow Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman, House Speaker Dean Plocher fellow House member Adam Schwadron, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, activist Jamie Corley, and attorneys Mike Carter and Valentina Gomez.