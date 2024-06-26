Public meeting on U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge replacement project to be July 11

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scheduled a public meeting on the U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge Replacement Project for Thursday, July 11 in Cairo, Ill. The meeting will update the public on the new decisions. The public meeting will be held July 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Cairo High School located at 4201 Sycamore Street in Cairo, Illinois. It will be an open house format. A formal presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Preliminary plans for the new bridge feature a roundabout for U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 at the Illinois end of the structure. The public can review displays and provide comments before and after the 6 p.m. presentation. Written and oral comments will be accepted during the meeting. The existing U.S. 51 Ohio River Bridge opened to traffic on Nov 11, 1936.