SEARCH WARRANT 2800 BLOCK of THEMIS brings results

At 9am on June 26th Cape Girardeau Police assisted the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force with a search warrant in the 2800-Block of Themis. While officers made entry into the front of the residence another officer observed a male subject fleeing from the backdoor identified as 32-year old Darieth Nunley of Cape Girardeau. Nunley refused commands to stop and was immediately apprehended by officers. Nunley was in possession of a backpack containing approximately 200 Grams of suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, prescription pills and with drug paraphernalia. During a search of the residence, officers located a firearm with an extended magazine and several rounds of ammunition. Nunley, was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Officefor class B felony of trafficking in the second degree, class C felony delivery of a controlled substance, and class D felony of unlawful possession of a firearm. Nunley is currently being held on a $30,000 cash only bond. The Cape Girardeau Police Department would like to thank the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force for their efforts in getting a large quantity of illegal narcotics, a firearm and a dangerous criminal off the streets and in custody.