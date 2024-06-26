SEMO Board of Governors approves FY25 budget

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors approved a proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2025, which begins Monday, July 1, at its meeting Tuesday, June 25. The budget totals $156,310,091 in total estimated income for FY25, an increase of $3,444,458 (2%) from FY24 which includes a $154.7 base budget and a $1.6 million reserve fund. The university says the approved budget includes a projected $2.5 million cost increase on items such as property insurance, utilities, contractual obligations and projected inflation, along with a 2% merit pay increase for employees and a 1.49% increase on retirement benefit rates through the Missouri State Employees Retirement System. SEMO’s total estimated expenditures are estimated at $143,677,180, which is a $3,900,644 (3%) increase from last year. Estimated expenses include $97,687,526 for personnel, $45,989,654 for equipment and operations and $12,399,102 for mandatory debt payments.