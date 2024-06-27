Bernie man accused of sexually assaulting underage girls

Bernie man is accused of sexually assaulting underage girls. Bernie police were notified of the situation in March. Deputies worked alongside Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office during the three-month long investigation. They arrested 46-year-old Robert Nelson Bradford on seven felony charges including three counts of statutory rape on a person less than 14 years of age. All charges involve underage girls. Bradford was booked in the Dunklin County Detention Center with no bond.