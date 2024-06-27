Missouri man arrested in McCracken County for failure to register as sex offender

A Missouri man was arrested Wednesday in McCracken County after he reportedly failed to comply with Kentucky sex offender registry requirements. MCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies conducted a welfare check April 12 on a man found to have been staying in his car at the former Kentucky Ordnance Works defense site in McCracken County. The man, 54-year old Ronald Sulik, of Doe Run, Missouri, was found to be on the Missouri sex offender registry. Deputies informed Sulik that he was required to register as a sex offender in Kentucky if he planned to stay. Sulik advised he would return to Missouri. Deputies reportedly saw Sulik in the same location and found that he was living in Kentucky. Corporal Tyler Davis opened an investigation, consulted with probation and parole, and found Sulik had still not registered in Kentucky. Sulik was arrested Wednesday at a home on County Line Road and charged with failure to comply with sex offender registry, a class D felony. He was taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

