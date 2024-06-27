Missouri Treasurer Malek draws line on immigration

Missouri Treasurer Vivek (vih-VAKE) Malek is drawing a hardline stance on immigration in his re-election campaign. The Republican recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona but drew scrutiny for going down there in his official capacity as state treasurer. He explains why Missourians should care about the situation at the southern border…

Malek was born in India before immigrating to the U.S. in August of 2001. He was appointed as Missouri Treasurer by Governor Mike Parson in December of 2022.