Officer-Involved Shooting Leaves One Dead in Butler County

Wednesday afternoon a deadly, officer-involved shooting in Butler County took place as officers from the MO State Highway Patrol, U.S. Marshals and more responded. A retired Arkansas man, suspect 61 year old Jim Akers was pronounced dead at the hospital around 1:45 pm Wednesday June 26. Meanwhile we are still working to learn more about what happened in the moments prior to the shooting at the Camelot RV Park across from US 67 from the MSHP Troop E headquarters. The MSHP Troop E Troopers and the Division of Drug and Crime Control are all working alongside the U.S. Marshals as the investigation continues.