Poplar Bluff residents reportedly went completely underwater for about a half hour after storms moved through the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with flash flooding throughout the community. City first responders stayed busy with water rescues at homes and vehicles that had hydroplaned or stalled out. Most parts of town had a lot of dirt and debris. No injuries were reported.

