Small Business Development Center Hosts Summer Workshops

The Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University will be hosting four Business Workshop Days throughout southeast Missouri this summer. With a focus on helping startups and existing businesses develop and grow their business, workshops will be held in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, and Perryville during the month of July. Whether you’re starting out or looking to scale your success, Please visit https://semo.edu/events/#businessdevelopment to register.

Kennett – July 16

Dexter – July 23

Perryville – July 24

For more information, please visit sbdc.missouri.edu.