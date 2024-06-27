Stockard pleads guilty to federal weapons, drug charges; forfeits more than 200 guns

A former Cape Girardeau restaurant owner and food truck operator has pleaded guilty in federal court to unlawful interstate transportation of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. According to a document filed June 17 in federal court, Shawn Dennis Stockard pleaded guilty to the charges with the promise from the federal government that “no further federal prosecution of the defendant will be brought in this district relative to other uncharged federal crimes of which the government is aware at this time”. Stockard had faced additional illegal weapon transportation charges from different dates before agreeing to the plea deal, according to court documents. As a result of the plea deal, Stockard agreed to forfeit 215 firearms. Stockard told agents he had been using another person’s license, with his permission, to acquire firearms at an auction house in Illinois. He told officers the gun seller would then transfer the guns to Stockard’s wife through a background check process. According to the plea document, the maximum penalty for the unlawful interstate transportation of a firearm is five years of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. The plea document recommends a lesser sentence because Stockard “has clearly demonstrated acceptance of responsibility.” Read more in the SE Missourian