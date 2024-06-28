Attorney General Andrew Bailey Obtains Murder Conviction in Steele, Mo. Christmas Eve Assault

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office obtained a second-degree murder conviction against Sean Kotalik in Pemiscot County for the December 24, 2020 murder of Christopher “Steveo” Randolph. On Christmas Eve, 2020, Mr. Randolph was at a bar in Steele waiting for his family. While Mr. Randolph waited, Sean Kotalik and his step-son Caleb Holland entered the bar. A short time later, Kotalik and Holland beat Mr. Randolph while he laid defenseless on a pool table. Kotalik and Holland fled the scene. Randolph died from his injuries. On Friday, May 31, a Pemiscot County jury deliberated for a little over an hour before returning a guilty verdict on the sole charge of second-degree murder. Several members of Mr. Randolph’s family were in attendance as the jury’s verdict was announced. Kotalik, who potentially faces life in prison, will be sentenced on July 11, 2024. Holland was convicted in 2023 of first-degree involuntary manslaughter for his participation.