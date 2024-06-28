Bond hearing held for man accused of shooting at Show Me Center graduation
The Cape Girardeau man accused of shooting another man at Cape Central High School’s graduation last month will remain behind bars. On Thursday, June 25, a circuit judge denied a request to reduce bond for 20-year-old Kris E. Owens. Owens faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Owens is accused of shooting another man during a dispute near a concession stand on the second floor of the Show-Me Center just a short time after that graduation ceremony started. Owens will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 25.