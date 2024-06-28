Missouri Secretary of State highlights dates and facts prior to primary election

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is highlighting important dates and facts to help ensure Missourians are prepared for the primary election. Ashcroft has been traveling the state talking with county clerks and election authorities about election preparedness. According to a release from Ashcroft’s office, Missouri is ranked in the top tier among states regarding election integrity. Ashcroft highlights the following important dates related to the election:

June 25 – Mail-in voting began

July 10 – Last day to register to vote

July 23 – No-excuse in-person absentee voting begins with photo ID

July 24 – Last day to request an absentee ballot by mail

August 6 – Election Day

On Election Day, a photo ID is required to vote. However, a provisional ballot can be cast without ID.

Secretary Ashcroft encourages everyone to familiarize themselves with the ballot issues before going to the polls. Ballot petition language can be found on the Secretary of State website, in various papers statewide, and posted at all polling locations on Election Day.