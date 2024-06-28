Scott City community raises more than $20K to help longtime firefighter after medical emergency

The Scott City community is rallying to support a long time firefighter in need after a medical emergency. Terry, a dedicated firefighter with over 30 years of service, recently suffered multiple strokes and is relying on disability income. Despite his condition, he continues to volunteer. Additionally, his only transportation, a truck, has broken down with a blown engine, and he still owes money on it. Ron Pratt, a longtime friend and fellow emergency responder, stepped up and started a GoFundMe to help Terry with costs associated with fixing his truck and other needs. In an outpouring of support, the community has raised more than $20,000 toward the fundraiser’s $30K goal! For your convenience, photos shared on the GoFundMe are public and available for use with attribution to the GoFundMe fundraiser.