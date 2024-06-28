Search for missing service dog narrows in on state park

For more than a month, Navy veteran Timothy Fresta has been searching all over Jefferson County for his service dog, Jared that went missing May 22 from its home in Hillsboro. Within the last week, there have been reported sightings of Jared at Don Robinson State Park in Cedar Hill. Wednesday night, firefighters from four different fire protection districts used drones in the park to help with the search: Cedar Hill, Hillsboro, High Ridge and Rock Community. Fresta says new sightings and help have given him a renewed sense of hope. If you find Jared, email luke@dogsthathelp.org or call 314-223-2621. A cash reward is available.