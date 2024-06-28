Sheriff’s deputies ask for public’s help after body found in Mississippi River

New Madrid County Sheriff’s deputies ask for the public’s help after finding a human body floating in the Mississippi River on Wednesday. One June 26 around 10:40 a.m., the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a human body floating in the Mississippi River near Marsh Landing approximately eight miles east of Portageville. Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies and New Madrid firefighters launched their boats at Marsh Landing and began searching the area south of the ramp. Around 2 p.m. a crew working on a dike about one mile south of the search area found the body.Coroner George DeLisle responded to the scene and took possession of the body. The unidentified white male is described as being in his 40’s or 50’s. He has dark hair and several tattoos. An autopsy is scheduled for June 28 in Farmington. Anyone who knows the man’s identity or has information related to this case is asked to contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 748-2516.