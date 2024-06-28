Truck reported stolen in Cape Girardeau found in drainage ditch near diversion channel

A truck that was reported stolen was found Thursday morning, June 27 in a drainage ditch near the diversion channel. Patrolman Bobby Newton with the Cape Girardeau Police Department says a 2003 F-250 was reported stolen overnight from the 100 block of South Spanish Street. The truck was near a drainage ditch near the diversion channel around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Newton said the ignition appeared to have been tampered with. Police do not have any suspects at this time.