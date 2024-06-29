Menu

Trading Post – June 29

Tree trimming service

Buying: washer/dryer – ph #: 573-837-3237

Large swamp cooler – $800

Buying: N-scale trains – ph #: 573-450-5075

Buying: used car – ph #: 573-820-3433

‘98 Nissan Frontier pickup – $4,500

‘04 Pontiac Bonneville – $5,000

Sewing machine with cabinet – $200 – ph #: 573-318-4050

20 gauge Winchester pump shotgun – $300 – ph #: 573-587-1341

Epiphone acoustic guitar – $300 – ph #: 573-282-2268

Buying: Bose radio/CD player with remote – ph #: 573-667-5540

