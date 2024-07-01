2 killed after head-on collision in New Madrid County

Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning in New Madrid County. MO State Highway Patrol reports indicate it happened at around 12:45 a.m. on June 30 on Highway 61, just 2 miles north of Kewanee. Troopers say 32-year-old Jasymine R. Clark of Malden was traveling northbound when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Clark and the driver of the second vehicle, 43-year-old Michael J. Coaker of Sikeston, died at the scene. MSHP reports Clark was wearing a seat belt but Coaker was not. Both vehicles were totaled. These are recorded 34 and 35 in 2024.