2 missing children in Doniphan found safe

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Department canceled an Endangered Person Advisory for two missing children in Doniphan. A sheriff’s deputy says the children are not missing and are safe. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances after they say the other children were told to take the younger children by their father to a safe place. Sheriff’s deputies say two older siblings took two younger siblings at 1:55 a.m. on June 28 at 424 Ripley Route K in Doniphan.