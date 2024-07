Firefighters battled a house fire last night in Morehouse. Scott County Rural Fire Protection District, crews were called to assist with a house fire late Saturday night, June 29. The Morehouse Fire Department led the offense and found heavy smoke and fire at the home. They called in the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Scott Co. Rural to help. The fire was brought under control in just under three hours.

