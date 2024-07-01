Perryville man charged with child molestation in Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges of fourth-degree child molestation against 27 year old Damien S. McAlister, of Perryville after police say he inappropriately touched a child in her bed. The accusation alleged to have taken place in May but was reported to authorities in Cape Girardeau County on June 7, was reported by the child, who told investigators McAlister made advances toward the victim three weeks before the touching and after she saw a cellphone slide under a bathroom door at a house in which the victim was staying at the time. The victim told police McAlister wanted her to “get on top of” him. McAlister is in the Cape Girardeau County jail in lieu of a $50,000 cash bond issued by Judge Frank Miller. On Thursday, June 27, McAlister appeared before the judge and waived his reading of charges.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!