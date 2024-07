Governor Parson has made about one-billion dollars in vetoes in the new state budget. A noteworthy veto is 150 million dollars for the widening of Interstate 44. It leaves about 577 million in the program to widen the roadway to six lanes in Springfield, Joplin, and Rolla. Another major item vetoed is about 500-million dollars to renovate the Missouri Capitol.

The new state budget is about 50.5 billion dollars.