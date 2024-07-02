6 injured in Charleston shooting

An overnight shooting in Charleston is under investigation. Officers wee called to a gravel parking lot at the intersection of Sy Williams and Vine Streets around 12:30 a.m. after an officer heard multiple gunshots. This area is known as “The Rocks,” which is the parking lot of the Bowden Center. According to Charleston DPS Chief Robert Hearnes officers found six people with non-life-threatening injuries. Some of the injured were in vehicles and others were outside of vehicles. There was a crowd gathered in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. Chief Hearnes said it is not clear as to what led up to the shooting and there could have been more than one shooter. Investigators are also working to learn if the Charleston shooting is connected to a shooting nearly two hours later in Sikeston. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.