BURGLARY 400-BLOCK S. SPRING

On June 30, 2024, at about 2:00 a.m. Cape Girardeau Police responded to the 400-Block of S. Spring for a possible burglary in progress. Officers arrived on scene and located three individuals inside the laundry area identified as, Christian Lewis-Smith (33) of Cape Girardeau, Celeste Moreno (29) of Cape Girardeau and Zachary Tackett (27) of Cape Girardeau. During the investigation, officers located a grinder, a bag of quarters and observed several commercial washing machines were damaged and the coins removed. Officers also located a quantity of suspected illegal narcotics. Lewis-Smith was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office for class D felony of burglary in the second degree, class D felony of possession of controlled substance and class E felony of property damage in the first degree. Lewis-Smith was issued a $30,000 cash only bond. Tackett was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office for class D felony of burglary in the second degree and class E felony of property damage in the first degree. Tackett was issued a $20,000 cash/surety bond. Moreno was formally charged through the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutors Office for class D felony of burglary in the second degree. Moreno was issued a $15,000 cash/surety bond.