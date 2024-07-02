Cape Girardeau Police Dept. to take over Co-Responder Program

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be taking over the Co-Responder Program later this month. In January 2022, the Community Counseling Center (CCC) received a grant from the Dept. of Justice to place two behavioral health professionals within the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. as co-responders to assist with response to potential behavioral health calls. A year later, CCC hired the two co-responders who immediately began working with the police department. Both CCC and the police dept. quickly recognized the benefit of these positions, and discussions around sustainability planning began last year. According to a release, the Cape Girardeau Police Dept. expressed interest in taking over the operations of the program and the employment of the two co-responders, and was able to secure funding for the co-responder positions for FY 25 starting July 1. The Cape Girardeau Police Dept. will take over full operations of the co-responder unit, effective July 23, 2024.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!