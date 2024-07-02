Geotechnical Testing to Begin for U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge Replacement Project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced that geotechnical testing for the U.S. 51 Ohio River ‘Cairo’ Bridge replacement project is expected to start this weekend. The testing includes field work and drilling in the river upstream from the existing bridge. Crews will drill and test soil samples from ground level to as deep as 400 feet below the riverbed. Drilling will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, until the work is complete. The testing will provide a better analysis of the soils under the river and existing geological conditions, which will give engineers the information necessary to design the foundations for a new bridge. The work will have no impact on vehicle traffic crossing the existing bridge.