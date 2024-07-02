Homes, vehicles hit by gunfire in Sikeston

Police were on the scene of an early morning shooting in Sikeston on July 1. Sikeston Department of Public Safety says the ShotSpotter system alerted them at 2:46 a.m. to a report of gunfire on the 300 block of Magnolia Street. Captain Jon Broom said ShotSpotter detected 19 rounds along with another three nearby. When officers arrived on the scene, they reported finding several houses and vehicles hit by gunfire. No injuries have been reported. but Broom says they are looking for a suspect. Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen confirms his investigators are looking at a possible connection between this shooting and a shooting a couple of hours earlier in Charleston.

