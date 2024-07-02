Jackson firefighters extinguish house fire

Jackson Fire and rescue Crews were called to a house fire in the 400 block of Knox Street sometime before 6 p.m. on July 1. Jackson Fire found all the residents safe and out of the building before they arrived. The fire crews found smoke coming from one side of the house and the eaves, so they called in mutual aid from Cape Girardeau, Fruitland, Scott City and Gordonville. The fire was contained within ten minutes and crews transitioned to overhaul. The fire began in the kitchen around the stove. The damage from the fire was limited to the kitchen area. Crews were at the scene until around 7:30 p.m.