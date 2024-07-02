Rising costs are causing diaper shortages in Missouri

Higher inflation is forcing some Missourians to choose between paying the bills or buying everyday essentials. Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri is sounding the alarm about an issue facing many young families – a diaper shortage. Heather Wall is Director of Parenting Services, who explains that a lack of funding is depleting diaper banks across the state…

The organization’s offices are actively seeking diaper donations of all sizes and brands, including those that your child no longer needs.