A Scuba vacation bible school will be held July 14-17 at the Wesley Methodist Church on Hwy 177 Fruitland. Dinner is at 6:00 and the VBS is from 6:30-8:30. This is a Free Event for 4-6th grade kids. Join for Bible Adventures, Music, games, crafts, snacks. For more info- Cheryl 573-334-1883