 CAPE CENTRAL HIRES FORMER MLB PITCHER TO LEAD BASEBALL TEAM

Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) has hired Matt Palmer as the head baseball coach at Cape Central High. Palmer, a Caruthersville native, joins the Tigers after serving as the American Leadership Academy’s high school baseball coach in Gilbert, Arizona for the last two years. Upon graduating from Caruthersville High, Palmer attended Three Rivers College on a baseball scholarship and was drafted in 2002 by the San Francisco Giants. Palmer spent 13 years in professional baseball, including parts of five years in the major leagues for the Giants, Angels, and Padres.

