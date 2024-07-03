CGPD to Curb Fourth of July Celebratory Gunfire and Improve Community Safety by Using ShotSpotter Gunfire Data and Alerts of July Celebratory Gunfire and Improve Community

Celebratory gunfire is a common problem, particularly over the Fourth of July. Sadly, innocent people are hit by stray bullets and are injured or killed. The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, the risk of injury or death is significant. The Cape Girardeau Police Department is committed to a policy of zero tolerance of illegal gun use and to combating gun violence in the community. During the holiday specific areas of the city that had the highest amount of illegal celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve and July 4th last year will be patrolled. Additionally, officers will communicate with residents in those areas prior to the holiday weekend to reinforce the city policies around celebratory gunfire. Anyone who shoots will be arrested.