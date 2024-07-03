Jackson aldermen confirm ethics code, receive grant funding for sidewalk project

The Jackson Board of Aldermen re-adopted an ethics code during its Monday, July 1, meeting. The code, Article VIII of Chapter 1 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Jackson, requires members of the city’s governing body to provide a written report to the city clerk about any personal or private interest they may have with a proposed or pending bill, measure, order or ordinance. It also requires elected officers, the chief administrative officer, the chief purchasing officer and any employee or officer authorized to promulgate or vote on rules and regulations to file financial interest statements. The Jackson Mayor and Board of Aldermen originally passed the code Feb. 1, 1999.

Rodney Bollinger, Jackson’s director of administrative services, informed the aldermen about a federal grant helping to fund the Jackson Middle School Sidewalk and Crosswalk Improvement Project. The grant, as part of the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), covers 80% of the $499,547 total project cost, or just shy of $400,000. Though the TAP provides federal funding, state departments of transportation distribute it. The local match is $100,000 but an agreement approved a couple of months ago between the city and the R-2 School District to go 50-50 on that 20% local match so that’s only $50,000 for each. A city ordinance to approve the funding will be provided for the aldermen to approve in the near future, he added. If approved, construction for the sidewalk and crosswalk improvement project will take place in 2025.