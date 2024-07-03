MO Man sentenced for Child porn

Missouri U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Tuesday sentenced a man to 5 years in prison after being caught with over 3,000 images containing child sexual abuse material. 45-year old Jason M. Miller, of Perryville, was identified by a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation as someone who was sharing child sexual abuse material online. On Sept. 3, 2022, two files were identified, which led to the discovery of more child sexual abuse material. Investigators traced the computer to Millers’ address, and after a court-approved search of his home, Miller confessed to downloading and viewing child pornography. He said he had been doing so since he was a teenager and was addicted to it. More than 3,000 images of child sexual abuse material were eventually found on his electronic devices. Miller pleaded guilty in April to one count of possession of child pornography. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.