Police to conduct mock active shooting training at Dexter Public Schools
The Dexter Police Department will conduct mock active shooting training at Dexter Public Schools on July 17. They will conduct the training during the morning hours. Dexter Police Department, Dexter Fire Department, Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Stoddard County EMS will be involved in the training. Dexter Public Schools will participate in the training. Police advise the public that this is only a training.