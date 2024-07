State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for June 2024 increased 3.3 percent compared to those for June 2023, from $1.22 billion last year to $1.26 billion this year. Net general revenue collections for 2024 fiscal year-to-date increased 1.5 percent compared to June 2023, from $13.23 billion last year to $13.43 billion this year.