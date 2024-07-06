Menu

Trading Post – July 6

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————

Epiphone acoustic guitar – $295 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————

Two stainless steel kitchen sinks

Buying: White floor mats/steering wheel knobs – ph #: 334-3595

————

Twin-size bed frame – $30 – ph #: 573-979-3735

————

Cut hickory wood – $75/load – ph #: 573-450-5075

————

Radio – AM/FM/shortwave/cassettes – $30 – ph #: 573-987-9017

————

Buying: John Deere riding mower hood – ph #: 573-576-0030

————

8 ft Werner stepladder

Fender Super Reverb amplifier – ph #: 573-334-6543

————

‘42 Mariano accordion – $275 – ph #: 573-270-1476

————

John Deere lawn mower – $300 – ph #: 573-208-3002

Related Posts