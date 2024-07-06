Trading Post – July 6
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
Epiphone acoustic guitar – $295 – ph #: 573-282-2268
Two stainless steel kitchen sinks
Buying: White floor mats/steering wheel knobs – ph #: 334-3595
Twin-size bed frame – $30 – ph #: 573-979-3735
Cut hickory wood – $75/load – ph #: 573-450-5075
Radio – AM/FM/shortwave/cassettes – $30 – ph #: 573-987-9017
Buying: John Deere riding mower hood – ph #: 573-576-0030
8 ft Werner stepladder
Fender Super Reverb amplifier – ph #: 573-334-6543
‘42 Mariano accordion – $275 – ph #: 573-270-1476
John Deere lawn mower – $300 – ph #: 573-208-3002