Burlison sponsoring bill to create tax deduction for long-term healthcare

Legislation in the U.S. House would create a federal income tax deduction for private long-term healthcare. It’s sponsored by southwest Missouri Congressman Eric Burlison. He says long-term care insurance is a crucial need for older Americans

Burlison says many Americans don’t buy long-term care insurance because they rely on Medicare and Medicaid covering the costs. He told Missourinet that his bill would encourage people to be more “self-reliant” instead of leaning on the federal government.