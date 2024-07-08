Butterfly Trail Lunch and Learn
The Missouri Community Betterment…hosting a Butterfly Trail Lunch and Learn later this month. On Wednesday, July 17 th at Noon…the organization will have Bob Hughes of the Hamilton County Alliance to inform about a newly revived project they’ve taken on…a 250-mile wildflower bed that is 26 miles wide…and will benefit many types of pollinators. The ‘Butterfly Trail’ will also serve as a major tourist attraction that runs north to south throughout the Show Me State. For more info…or to register for the event…visit mocommunitybetterment.com.